0 Blytheville bus drivers go on strike, demand equality from superintendent

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - Blytheville bus drivers went on strike Tuesday afternoon causing kids to sit at school for almost an hour after dismissal.

Parents told FOX13 they were not told about the strike.Terri Piotroski has a 6-year-old and 9-year-old in the district. She told us her youngest’s teacher texted her to pick up her kids about five minutes after she got to the bus stop to wait on them.

“I just think they should know what they’re doing a little better than this,” she said. “I mean, that’s kind of scary not knowing how your kids are getting home and the kids had to be scared themselves.”

Blytheville Public Schools released the following statement:

Blytheville Public Schools had a delay in bus transportation for our students this afternoon. However, buses did run and students will continue to be safely transported here forward. There is some misunderstanding around a recent bonus and discussions to resolve the matter will go forward. I will update you upon resolution.

Our students will be transported to and from school each day. We are blessed to have highly trained bus drivers who care for the children they serve.



We talked to bus drivers after they met with the superintendent Wednesday morning. They told us they delayed picking up students by 40 minutes to take a stand after all other employees were granted $300 bonuses.

The Blytheville school board voted to give the bonuses at Monday’s monthly meeting.

Drivers told us they will be picking up and dropping off students at normal times from now on, though they are still planning to talk about the issue further with district leaders.

Piotroski said she understands the drivers wanted to see a change, but wants the superintendent to communicate better with parents when issues arise.

“It was very upsetting, very stressful,” she said. “I didn’t know where my kid was and I didn’t know what was going on at that moment.”

FOX13 is working to find out if the school board will call a special meeting to discuss the bonuses and strike with drivers. The next board meeting is set for April 23.

