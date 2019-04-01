0 Blytheville man dead, suspects on the run, police say

Blytheville, Ark. - A Blytheville, Arkansas man is dead tonight after a shooting in front of a neighborhood convenience store.

Police have issued arrest warrants for two brothers.

Rakeem and Renaldo Harris, police say both are considered armed and dangerous.

This is the neighborhood store where Blytheville police say they located Malik Holliman’s body in front of Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of 21st Street just after seven Saturday night.

People who live in the neighborhood near the store told me the gunman shot Holliman in front of the store.

Tony Hollis is familiar with the area.

Hollis says the shootings in Blytheville have become a reoccurring thing.

“It’s almost like we have come to the point now where we hear a killing and it’s something of the norm,” Hollis said.

Rakeem and Renaldo Harris are wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Hollis says he hopes the problem of violence is corrected before any more lives are lost.

“We have got to do something of bringing our community together, as I said not just praying but we need to have some action behind that prayer,” Hollis said.

Police say the brothers may be in a dark color MKS Lincoln four-door sedan with a personalized Arkansas license plate that reads RHARRIS.

They may also be in a light colored 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass with an Arkansas antique license plate that reads L8723.

