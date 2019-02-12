  • Blytheville School District closed Tuesday due to flooding

    BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - A school district in Arkansas announced it will be closed Tuesday due to “increased flooding.”

    All schools in the Blytheville School District will be closed Feb. 12, district officials said.

    “Due to the increased flooding across the district, Blytheville Schools will be closed tomorrow,” officials said in a Facebook post. 

    The district also said parent teacher conferences will be rescheduled due to the flooding in the area.

    Heavy amounts of rain drenched areas in the Mid-South, which has caused flooding issues in many areas. 

