0 Board discussing possibility of new high school in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. - The debate over when and how to pay for a new $35 million Lakeland high school continues.

Lakeland school officials said the growing district is ready for the expansion, but some city officials said they can’t afford it right now.

Amy Foster is one of dozens of parents who want a high school in Lakeland.

Currently, the city of Lakeland pays a yearly fee for 9-12th graders to attend Arlington High School. Last school year, the city paid $155,000.

Arlington Community Schools also receives the state, county and federal funds that follows each student.

Foster believes the city has outgrown this agreement.

“We have a lot of parents who feel like it’s their responsibility to be able to advocate for not only our children right now but the future children of Lakeland. They shouldn’t have to go through this,” said Foster.

During a commissioner meeting Thursday, Lakeland Vice-Mayor Josh Roman presented three potential options for building a new high school.

Those options included using a 30-year bond, using city funds after paying off some debt or raising taxes. The school board is also prepared to help fund some initial expenses.

But Mayor Mike Cunningham said the city has to tackle its $2.3 million deficit first, along with budgeting for other upcoming projects.

Cunningham proposed a compromise. He wants to wait until 2021, which would give the city time to grow financially and in population.

“It gives us time to work it out with Arlington. We need to sit down with Arlington Community Schools,” said Cunningham. “They are our sister city. They have been taking care of our kids for the last few years.”

But Foster believes that’s not a viable compromise.

“I don’t think you can define a compromise in this situation, but I think you can define a high school, you can define a date to start a high school and that’s what we need,” she said.

Commissioners will discuss how much a potential tax increase would be for the project.

