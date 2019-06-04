0 Board of Aldermen approves resignations of 2 officers following Mississippi mother's murder

OXFORD, Miss. - The Board of Aldermen in Oxford is set to discuss the resignations of two police officers following the murder of a Mississippi mother in May.

The board met Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss a number of issues, and two items on the agenda included accepting the resignations of two police officers and hiring two new officers.

Both of those items were approved, according to FOX13 crews at the meeting.

According to Carlos Moore – the attorney representing the family of Dominique Clayton, who was shot and killed on May 19 inside her house – two officers resigned sometime between May 19 and May 24.

Their names have not been released at this time.

Matthew Kinne, the former officer who was fired following the incident, is charged with murdering Clayton inside her home. Clayton's family members said the two were having an affair.

Clayton’s family believes Kinne was on-duty the night that he allegedly shot and killed Dominique.

Officials have not confirmed that those two officers resigned following Clayton’s murder, and Moore did not specify what those officers’ relationship was to Kinne or the victim.

Background info:

According to Dominique Clayton’s sister Shyjuan, Clayton and Michael Kinne were involved in an affair, and the incident stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

Friends told FOX13 Dominique Clayton was shot in the back of the head during a domestic situation.

Her eight-year-old son found her after being dropped off at the house by a family member on Sunday.

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the department learned on Sunday that Matthew Paul Kinne -- an Oxford police officer -- was possibly "involved" with Clayton. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and Kinne was developed as a suspect.

The victim, Dominique Lashelle Clayton, was home alone Saturday because her four children were spending the night with their uncle.

When they came home on Sunday, her eight-year-old son went inside with hopes of luring his mother out for a prank. He came back outside alone and told his family she was dead.

Officials told FOX13 Dominique was shot in the back of the head. Family said she was sleeping when she was murdered.

Kinne was booked into the Panola County Jail, where he currently awaits a bond hearing.

