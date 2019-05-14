Board of Education sued following City University shutdown recommendation

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby Bounty Board of Education is being sued after its decision to remove a charter for a Memphis school.
The lawsuit comes on the heels of the decision to revoke charter status to City University Boys Prep.
The lawsuit was filed by the Influence1 Foundation, a nonprofit that sponsors the school.
The suit argues the board withheld three percent of City University's administrative funds for administrative fees. However, their school didn't receive the same resources as other public schools in Shelby County.
Last year, the board voted to close the school due to low performance and test scores.
Influence1 argues that losing three percent of its budget and not receiving equivalent services is a direct cause for the school's decline.
FOX13 reached out to Influence1 about the lawsuit. We will provide their response when we receive it.
A representative with the Shelby County School Board declined to comment on the matter.
City University Boy's Prep is set to close at the end of the academic school year.
