  • Boater finds human bones located near boat ramp in Memphis, MPD says

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A boater found human bones Sunday morning near a Memphis boat ramp. 

    According to MPD, at approximately around 10 a.m., officers received a call to the 400 block of W Mallory Ave: MLK Park Riverside Marina, near the boat ramp for a call. When they arrived, a boater told MPD he located human bones. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    MPD confirmed the bones are indeed human. 

     No identification has been made at this point.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories