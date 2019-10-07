Boater finds human bones located near boat ramp in Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A boater found human bones Sunday morning near a Memphis boat ramp.
According to MPD, at approximately around 10 a.m., officers received a call to the 400 block of W Mallory Ave: MLK Park Riverside Marina, near the boat ramp for a call. When they arrived, a boater told MPD he located human bones.
MPD confirmed the bones are indeed human.
No identification has been made at this point.
At approx. 10 am, officers received a call to the 400 block of W Mallory Ave: MLK Park Riverside Marina, near the boat ramp. Upon arrival, a boater advised he located human bones. It was verified that the bones were human. No identification has been made at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 7, 2019
