0 Body cam video shows Arkansas police officers involved in incident that left man in coma

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - Officials released the body cam footage that shows the violent encounter between Blytheville police officers and a man in September 2018.

A lawsuit filed months later against the Blytheville police in Arkansas claims an officer’s actions left a man “with a crushed trachea and in a permanent vegetative state.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Lawsuit: Man left in ‘permanent vegetative state' after incident with police officer

The alleged incident happened on Sept. 29, according to police.

According to attorneys, Rashawn Warren was walking up to a home at the corner of West Main Street and 7th Street when Officer Doyne Driskill allegedly yelled at him and said, “come to me.”

The lawsuit claims after Driskill yelled the second time, Warren said “no” and began running down the street. The officer caught Warren and used an “arm bar restraint,” which attorneys say resulted in the crushing of Warren’s trachea.

On May 30, 2019, authorities released the body camera footage from the officers involved in the incident.

Warren’s aunt, Otilla Hughes, watched the footage.

“I wasn’t expecting to see my nephew to be tied up like a hog,” Hughes said.

The video shows how officers used two different methods to restrain Warren by cuffing his wrist and ankles.

FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre counted the officers Tased Warren more than seven times. Officers even get on top of him at several times in the video.

“Rayshawn didn’t deserve all of this. All he was asking for was for them to let him go. He is crying out for his mama, he is crying out for Jesus, he is crying out for help,” Hughes said.

In the video, officers are seen administering chest compressions to Warren after he stopped responding.

Warren was taken into custody and taken to the hospital.

The lawsuit claims that hospital emergency room personnel determined Warren’s injuries were “so extensive and severe” that he had to be taken to St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro.

Attorneys said Warren remains in a “comatose, vegetative state” since the incident on Sept. 29.

Tony Hollis said more should have been done to keep oxygen flowing through his body.

“There are certain situations to where officers are not properly trained to handle certain situations. In this particular case, something as simple as CPR,” Hollis said.

Hughes said doctors have explained that Warren went without oxygen for more than 15 minutes.

“Rayshawn has three men on top of him. He doesn’t even weigh 110 pounds and y’all got three men on top of him. That much weight,” Hughes said.

FOX13 reached to the Blytheville Police Department Thursday for comment. The chief’s secretary said there is no update on their end in this case.

“First of all, we have to ask for the leadership to stand up, starting with the mayor,” Hollis said.

The FBI field office in Little Rock requested the body camera videoing November to determine if officers violated any civil rights.

FOX13 reached out to them by phone today and left messages. Those calls have not been returned.

