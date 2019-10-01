Body camera video released after local investigators declare officer-involved shooting to be suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has released the police body camera video of a Memphis police officer-involved shooting.
The district attorney released the video Tuesday of the incident that happened July of last year in the Whitehaven area.
Now, we have a better understanding of the seconds leading up to what happened.
According to the video, two officers pulled over 29-year-old De'Mario Perkins for a traffic violation.
The officer reported that Perkins threatened to take his life.
FOX13 counted at least ten shots fired.
According to the autopsy, Perkins shot himself in the head - which was the fatal shot.
The report stated Perkins was also shot in the torso, both shoulders, and was grazed on his ear, jaw, and left eye. Those bullets are believed to be fired from the Memphis officers.
