Body found in burned out vehicle in Arkansas

    JONESBORO, Ark. - A body was found burned out inside a vehicle in Arkansas.

    According to the Jonesboro Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on May 2 officers were dispatched to the area of Trinity Railcar in regards to a suspicious vehicle. Police told FOX13 when they arrived to the scene the truck was completely destroyed by fire.

    During the investigation police located a body inside the vehicle. The death is being listed as suspicious at this time.

    The body will be sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death. The name of the deceased will not be released until the family is notified.

    Anyone who may have information on the incident please call 870-935-STOP or the Jonesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 870-935-6710.

