Body found in drainage ditch in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn - A body was located Sunday morning in a drainage ditch in Parkway Village.
MPD received the call shortly after 9 am Sunday morning.
According to police, the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
This is an ongoing death investigation. Please check back for updates.
