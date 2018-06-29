  • Body found in lake in Mississippi

    By: Tom Dees

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - The DeSoto County Coroner told FOX13 a body was found in a lake off of Landcaster Drive in Olive Branch around 10 this morning.

    The unidentified elderly male was discovered by a jogger. The Coroner told FOX13 there is no one missing in Olive Branch fitting that description.

    Police have been going door to door in Lexington crossing subdivision trying to come up with a lead.

    The body is being sent to the State crime lab for an autopsy.

    FOX13 is working with police to learn more info. Check back on updates as we learn more.

