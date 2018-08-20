  • Body found in Millington lake identified, death investigation underway

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Department are investigating after a body was found in a Millington Lake. 

    The body was discovered around 10:30 Saturday morning.

    A man was Kayaking when he saw something floating in the water. He realized it was a body and call deputies.

    The victim was identified as Shannon Pointer from Munford, Tennessee.

    Boats were used to recover the body. 

    The cause of death is still under investigation. 

