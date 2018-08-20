Body found in Millington lake identified, death investigation underway

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department are investigating after a body was found in a Millington Lake.
The body was discovered around 10:30 Saturday morning.
A man was Kayaking when he saw something floating in the water. He realized it was a body and call deputies.
The victim was identified as Shannon Pointer from Munford, Tennessee.
Boats were used to recover the body.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
