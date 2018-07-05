MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A body was found near an apartment complex in Raleigh Thursday.
Memphis police confirmed officers found a body near the Summit Apartments around 12 p.m.
Police had the area surrounding the apartments on Covington Pike blocked off.
Police have not released any additional information regarding the identity of the victim.
Trending stories:
- Police: Girlfriend calls boyfriend to see if he's home, shoots up house with brother, cousin
- House sprayed with 100 bullets in Memphis drive-by
- Young man killed in Memphis crash
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
MPD officers are currently on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}