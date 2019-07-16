Body found near East Memphis intersection early Tuesday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for answers after a body was found near an East Memphis intersection.
MPD was called to the 700 block of Mount Moriah around 6:45 Tuesday morning.
Officials told FOX13 one man was found dead on the scene.
The cause of death is still unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing death investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
