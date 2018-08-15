Body found near plant nursery in Memphis; police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a body was found near a plant nursery in Memphis.
The body was located in the 5500 block of Winchester Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is in the area of Gurley's Azalea Garden, a landscaping company.
Memphis Police 🚔 investigating at and around a plant nursery where someone located a the body of a person. pic.twitter.com/OrLyEbHxcX— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) August 15, 2018
MPD officers were responding to a call for a “suspicious person” when they found the body.
It is unclear how the person died, according to police.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
