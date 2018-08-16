  • Body found near plant nursery in Memphis was result of deadly shooting, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (8/16 6 PM) Memphis police are now investigating the incident as a homicide. 

    Police said the man whose body was found died from gunshot wounds. 

    Investigators do not know how long he had been there before being found. 

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Police are investigating after a body was found near a plant nursery in Memphis.

    The body was located in the 5500 block of Winchester Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is in the area of Gurley's Azalea Garden, a landscaping company. 

    MPD officers were responding to a call for a “suspicious person” when they found the body. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    It is unclear how the person died, according to police. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories