Body found near plant nursery in Memphis was result of deadly shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (8/16 6 PM) Memphis police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
Police said the man whose body was found died from gunshot wounds.
On August 15th at 3:39 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious call at 5567 Winchester. Officers located a deceased male. The cause of death has been determined to be a homicide from a GSW. It is unknown how long he had been there.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 16, 2018
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
Investigators do not know how long he had been there before being found.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police are investigating after a body was found near a plant nursery in Memphis.
The body was located in the 5500 block of Winchester Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is in the area of Gurley's Azalea Garden, a landscaping company.
Memphis Police 🚔 investigating at and around a plant nursery where someone located a the body of a person. pic.twitter.com/OrLyEbHxcX— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) August 15, 2018
MPD officers were responding to a call for a “suspicious person” when they found the body.
It is unclear how the person died, according to police.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
