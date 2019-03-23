Body found near tire shop in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: MPD said 'no foul play' has been detected in this case.
Officers are investigating after a body was found behind a tire shop Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to the scene in the 200 block of W. Mitchell Rd. at the Mitchell Road Tire Shop.
Crews said a man was found unresponsive on the side of the business. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of death has not been determined at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
