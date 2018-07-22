Body found off Highway 302 in Mississippi, police say

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A body has been found Saturday evening in Marshall County, Mississippi.
According to Marshall County Coroner James Anderson, a body has been found on Quinn Road near Highway 302.
The sex and age of the victim is unknown at this time.
It is also unclear how the body got there.
Investigators are working the case. Check back for updates as we learn more info.
