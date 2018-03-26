Body found on Jackson State University Campus

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State University told FOX13 a body was found in a residence hall Sunday afternoon.
Investigators at the Mississippi university said Lawrence Joshua, 19, was a freshman computer science major.
President of JSU, Dr. William B. Bynum Jr, released the following statement:
“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and the JSU community, as we mourn this untimely and tragic death. Our students are always our first concern, and we have made counselors available to help them cope with this unfortunate loss.”
The Jackson State University Department of Public Safety said there was no evidence of foul play, but the incident is still under investigation.
Students can seek counseling through the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling.
To contact the counseling center, call 601-979-0374.
