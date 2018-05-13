  • Body found on road in Poinsett County

    POINSETT CO., Ark. - A death investigation is underway in Poinsett County.

    The Poinsett County Sheriff told FOX13 that on Wednesday Craighead County Sheriff's office issued a bolo for a man named Ricky Dale Woods. The next day they got a call about a car matching the description of the vehicle woods was driving. 

    They searched the area but did not find Woods. 

    On Saturday just before 4 p.m. they found Woods’ body off White Road. 

    Poinsett County officials told us they do not suspect foul play at this time. 

