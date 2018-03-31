Body found on side of residence in Hyde Park, investigation underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are currently working a DOA in the Hyde Park area.
According to police, at 3:52 p.m. they responded to a suspicious person call at 1155 Springdale. Police communications told FOX13, a woman came home and discovered a deceased male on the side of the residence.
The cause of death is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation.
FOX13 is working with police to find out more info, so keep checking back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}