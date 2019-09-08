Body found under Oxford bridge identified, police say

OXFORD, Miss. - A man was found dead under a bridge in Oxford, MS on Saturday afternoon.
According to Oxford police, at approximately 2:15 PM, both Oxford Police and the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department responded.
The body of the deceased was located under a bridge at the Yocona River on Highway 7 South.
Police say family members have positively identified the deceased as Homer Myers.
More information will be released following an autopsy.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}