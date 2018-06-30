0 Body of Memphis soldier who was found dead returns home to family

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Memphis soldier Cayln McLemore died during a training exercise at Camp Blanding Florida last week.

He had been reported missing before family confirmed his body had been found.

RELATED: Family of Memphis soldier found dead say authorities are withholding information

Specialist McLemore’s body arrived at the Memphis International Airport on Friday.

McLemore’s mother, Carolyn McLemore, said she is glad to have her son back home.

“He’s here. I’m glad, and I can’t be tearful,” McLemore said. “I’m just elated because he’s here now. That’s all I can say.”

It’s still unclear how McLemore died.

Last week, the family told FOX13 the lack of information shared with them was unacceptable. Carolyn McLemore said she regrets saying that to officials.

Trending stories:

“I have since then apologized to the military for my rudeness and that whatever the matter was,” McLemore said. “Right now, the matter is that he’s home, and he will be laid to rest appropriately.”

She said she was overcome with emotion when receiving her son on the tarmac.

“My intention was to pick him up at the airport. It may have not been in the way that I intended it,” Carolyn McLemore said. “But that was God’s plan. Who goes against God? Not I.”

McLemore’s fellow soldiers posted a tribute video for their fallen friend.

McLemore’s mother said it looked like he was a “leader because he was going the hardest to do whatever exercise they were doing.”

“He just looked like he was having the most fun, and it was something that he was enjoying doing,” McLemore said.

Cayln McLemore's funeral will be Saturday at noon at New Bethel Baptist Church in Germantown.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.