Body of missing man found in wooded area in Tipton County, officials say

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A body of a missing man was found in a wooded area in Tipton County.
Kenya Williams went missing 10 days ago in a drainage ditch off Neal Road near the Covington Municipal Airport, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.
Search crews located Williams’ body in the same area on Tuesday, officials said.
An official cause of death has not yet been determined, as crews are still on the scene “recovering the body.”
Deputies are investigating Williams’ disappearance and will provide more information surrounding his death as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
