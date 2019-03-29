DYER CO., Tenn. - A woman who had been missing for more than a month was found dead in a wooded area.
Officials confirmed that the body of Shelby Hubbard, 24, was found on March 26 around 6 p.m. in a remote wooded area near South Rosemont Cove, just outside Dyersburg.
According to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered the body of what appeared to be a black female. After an initial investigation, police determined it was the body of Hubbard.
Investigators have not yet released the cause of death.
Hubbard had been reported missing by her family on the morning of Feb. 15 at approximately 5 a.m.
Hubbard was last seen by her mother at their residence in Dyersburg on Feb. 14.
She woke up to learn her daughter missing from the residence. Hubbard's vehicle and personal items were left.
Detectives continued their search for Hubbard in the Dyersburg area, and expanded beyond over the last week until the body was found.
