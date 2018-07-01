Body pulled out of Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A body was pulled out of the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the identity is unknown at this point.
Pace Taylor, 19, went missing Friday night when he slipped and fell into the Mississippi River during a concert.
It is unknown who the body is at this time.
