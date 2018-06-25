  • Body spotted on sidewalk after overnight shooting, victim identified

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Orange Mound.

    The victim has been identified as Antone Davis, 49.

    The victim's mother told FOX13 Davis was shot twice before.

    Investigators were called to Pendelton St. and Carnes around 3 a.m.

    Police spotted a body on the sidewalk earlier this morning.

    MPD said the man was shot multiple times in the chest.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

