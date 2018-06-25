  • Body spotted on sidewalk after overnight shooting

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Orange Mound.

    Investigators were called to Pendelton St. and Carnes around 3 a.m.

    Witnesses on the scene spotted a body on the sidewalk earlier this morning.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

