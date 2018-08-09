Boil water advisory issued for part of DeSoto County

The City of Hernando is issuing a boil water notice for all east of Della and Thousand Oaks.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate charged with rape, murder of child selects final meal before execution
- Boy who disappeared from Olive Branch thought he was saving captors from suicide, father says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the city, they said a broken water pipe is causing the issues.
The city is working to fix the leak.
FOX13 also learned the following about a local elementary school being impacted.
School officials were informed that Hernando Hills Elementary Schools may be included in the boil water alert that is affecting portions of the city of Hernando. As a result, school officials are taking precautionary measures throughout the school day.
- The water fountains were disabled before students arrived on campus, and students will receive bottled water to drink throughout the day and at lunch. Hernando Kroger generously donated over 1,700 bottled waters to the school this morning.
- Restrooms can be used as normal.
- Students will use hand sanitizer instead of water to clean their hands.
- Lunches will not be affected.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}