Boil-water alert issued for nearly 10,000 customers in Mississippi

PANOLA CO., Miss. - A boil-water alert has been issued for a city in Panola County, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.
The health department issued the boil-water alert for the approximately 9,971 customers who are served by the City of Batesville.
In a release, officials said that water sampling “showed the presence of E. coli and Total Coliform bacteria.”
Health officials strongly recommend that all water from that area be “boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.”
The alert will last at least two days in Batesville, and customers will be notified as soon as the alert is lifted.
According to the health department, the presence of these bacteria in water is a serious health concern.
“Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes,” the release said. “Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.”
Officials provided a checklist for safe water use.
DO NOT:
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
DO:
- Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
The health department also said that properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe. Also, fish in aquariums are not affected.
For instructions on what to do when the boil-water notice is lifted, click here.
