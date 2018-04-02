  • Boil-water alert issued for portion of DeSoto County

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A boil-water alert has been issued in northern Mississippi.

    The Mississippi Department of Health said about 768 customers are affected by this alert.

    Investigators said this is a precautionary boil-water alert in Buena Vista Lakes for customers in DeSoto County.

    We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available. 

