Boil-water alert issued for portion of DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A boil-water alert has been issued in northern Mississippi.
The Mississippi Department of Health said about 768 customers are affected by this alert.
Investigators said this is a precautionary boil-water alert in Buena Vista Lakes for customers in DeSoto County.
We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
