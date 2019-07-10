Boil water notice issued for city in Arkansas due to presence of E. coli

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. - The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a “boil water” notice for the city of Earle.
According to a release from the state health department, the notice was issued for Earle, Arkansas due to “presence of E. coli bacteria in the distribution system.”
READ: Manager of local water company accused of forging signatures, providing fake samples for testing
Under the notice, the water is considered unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled for one minute prior to use.
Officials said all ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used for making ice.
It is unclear how long the boil notice will be in effect for, but all customers in Earle are currently being affected.
