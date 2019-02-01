  • Bolton High School placed on lockdown after social media threat

    Updated:

    A Shelby County high school is on lockdown after a social media threat. 

    Security and law enforcement are currently investigating the situation but have not confirmed the threat.  

    The school is on lockdown. But, the district said that all students are safe in their classes. 

    Information around the extent of the threat are extremely limited. 

    FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will have a LIVE update on FOX13 Midday. 

     

