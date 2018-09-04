  • Bones found near Tennessee lake appear to be human, police say

    Updated:

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Bones found in a bag near a Tennessee lake appear to be those of a human, police confirmed.

    The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency called police Sunday afternoon after a bag of bones, possibly human, were discovered in the area of the Lincoya Bay Apartments.

    The bones were found near Percy Priest Lake in Nashville

    Police reported the bones were discovered in a bag on a bluff.

    There's no word on if the remains are from a male or female as final work is being conducted.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories