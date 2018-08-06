Boss gives employee $400 to stop stabbing him, police say

Memphis police arrested a man who violently attacked and stabbed his boss, police said.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was outside his home when Earl Ellis, an employee of his, asked to borrow some money.
He gave him some of what he had in his pocket, but the suspect then started stabbing him with an unidentified object. The arrest affidavit said the victim gave him $400 to get him to stop, police said.
When paramedics made the scene, he had multiple deep cuts on several parts of his body.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Earl Ellis is charged with Criminal Attempt Second Degree Murder.
