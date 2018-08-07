  • Boutique hotel with rooftop bar coming to Overton Square

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Overton Square is gearing up for a brand new boutique hotel with a rooftop bar and much more.

    The Overton Square hotel will include 109 hotel rooms with indoor/outdoor food and beverage services on both the ground floor and rooftop.

    Loeb Properties says, "The hotel will include expressive design moments, vibrant public spaces, and a flexible food and beverage model including a rooftop bar overlooking Midtown and Overton Park."

    The statement also says this is the only current generation hotel in Midtown Memphis, and the only high-end boutique brand hotel outside Downtown Memphis.

    Officials with the company told FOX13, "The hotel will enable Playhouse on the Square, Hattiloo Theatre and Ballet Memphis to create a regional performing arts district in Overton Square that will attract visitors from a 250 mile radius around Memphis."

    Construction will begin November 2018 and with open in 2020.

