MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Overton Square is gearing up for a brand new boutique hotel with a rooftop bar and much more.
PHOTOS: Boutique hotel with rooftop bar coming to Overton Square
The Overton Square hotel will include 109 hotel rooms with indoor/outdoor food and beverage services on both the ground floor and rooftop.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 in critical condition after motel shooting on American Way
- Young man struck by truck, killed while crossing major Memphis street, man identified
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Loeb Properties says, "The hotel will include expressive design moments, vibrant public spaces, and a flexible food and beverage model including a rooftop bar overlooking Midtown and Overton Park."
The statement also says this is the only current generation hotel in Midtown Memphis, and the only high-end boutique brand hotel outside Downtown Memphis.
Officials with the company told FOX13, "The hotel will enable Playhouse on the Square, Hattiloo Theatre and Ballet Memphis to create a regional performing arts district in Overton Square that will attract visitors from a 250 mile radius around Memphis."
Construction will begin November 2018 and with open in 2020.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}