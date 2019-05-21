0 Boy finds mother shot to death inside family home, police officer charged with murder

OXFORD, Miss. - A Mississippi mother was found shot death inside her home, and a police officer has been charged with her murder.

The victim, Dominique Lashelle Clayton, was home alone Saturday because her four children were spending the night with their uncle.

READ MORE: Police officer charged with murder of Mississippi mother who was shot to death

When they came home on Sunday, her eight-year-old son went inside with hopes of luring his mother out for a prank. He came back outside alone and told his family she was dead.

That was around 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of Suncrest Street in Oxford, Miss.

"It broke us because my sister was the life of the party, she made us laugh," Shyjuan Clayton told FOX13. "My sister was crazy and silly. It won’t be the same without her.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Officials told FOX13 Dominique was shot in the back of the head. Family said she was sleeping when she was murdered.

Shyjuan said her sister was having an affair with Matthew Kinne, an officer with the Oxford Police Department. He has been charged with murder in the case.

"She was having an affair with Matt, the police officer with OPD," Shyjuan explained. "(He was) real possessive and stalking her... kept sneaking in her house I guess he did this so he wouldn’t have to tell the wife."

"He bought my sister a car and kept it in his name," Shyjuan continued. "He was about to get her a house. He just basically didn’t want his wife to find out."

The murder has shaken Dominque Clayton's family, and they are left with more questions than answers.

"I feel like it was unnecessary," Shyjuan told FOX13. "My sister didn’t deserve to have this done to her. My sister has four kids. Her kids have to grow up without a mom."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.