FORREST CITY, Ark. - An arrest has been made in the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Arkansas.

Forrest City police arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of Jordan White, 15.

Friday morning during a news conference, police identified the suspect as Christopher Buchanan, 29. He is charged with capital murder.

Police originally told FOX13 it appeared the victim was shot in the head, but Friday during a news conference officials said he had "blunt force trauma" to the head -- and they are waiting on a medical examiner report to determine the exact cause of death.

Forrest City Police told FOX13 the 15-year-old victim appeared to have been shot in the head. We have confirmed the boy is Jordan White, who was a 9th grade student.

The death investigation centers around the area of Rice Street and Mann Avenue. Police are investigating the boy's death as a homicide.

Police would not release the “manner of death” but FOX13 did confirm White was shot in the head before he was found face down in the grass next to a children’s playground.

According to police, it appeared that White’s body was there for “several hours” before being discovered.

“If anybody no matter how small of a lead it is or what they think might not be unimportant, please we ask them to give us a call,” said Police Chief Deon Lee.

