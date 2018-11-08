  • Boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside of Mid-South apartments

    By: Scott Madaus

    FORREST CITY, Ark. - A homicide investigation is underway after an Arkansas boy was found dead.

    Forrest City Police told FOX13 the 15-year-old victim appeared to have been shot in the head. We have confirmed the boy is Jordan White, who was a 9th grade student.

    The death investigation centers around the area of Rice Street and Mann Avenue. Police are investigating the boy's death as a homicide.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

