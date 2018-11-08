Boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside of Mid-South apartments

FORREST CITY, Ark. - A homicide investigation is underway after an Arkansas boy was found dead.
Forrest City Police told FOX13 the 15-year-old victim appeared to have been shot in the head. We have confirmed the boy is Jordan White, who was a 9th grade student.
I’ve confirmed 15 year old Jordan White is the murder victim from Forrest City. White was in the 9th grade pic.twitter.com/NbPbwYFJlo— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 8, 2018
The death investigation centers around the area of Rice Street and Mann Avenue. Police are investigating the boy's death as a homicide.
BREAKING: Forrest City Police are investigating the homicide of a 15 year old male— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 8, 2018
BREAKING: I’ve discovered and confirmed the 15 year old appears to have been shot in the head— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 8, 2018
