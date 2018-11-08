  • Boy found dead with gunshot wound to head

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    FORREST CITY, Ark. - A homicide investigation is underway after an Arkansas boy was found dead.

    Forrest City Police told FOX13 the victim is a 15-year-old who appears to have been shot in the head..

    The death investigation centers around the area of Rice Street and Mann Avenue. FOX13's Scott Madaus has learned police are investigating the boy's death as a homicide.

    FOX13’s Scott Madaus is in Forrest City working to learn more about the boy’s death. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

