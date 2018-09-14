Boy missing and endangered after getting into unknown car outside Memphis school

Memphis police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who is missing after he got into a car outside his middle school.
MPD said Stephen Stewart was seen walking in front of Humes Middle School on N. Manassas this morning. Moments later, a friend saw him get into an unknown car.
It was an older model, midsize, black four-door vehicle with a Nevada license plate.
Stewart is a 5’2” and weighs 110 pounds. He was wearing a gray and black jacket, a white polo shirt, black pants and gray shoes.
The driver of the car was described as an older female with light skin complexion.
If you have any information on Stephen Stewart’s whereabouts, call police.
