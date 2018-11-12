Boy pushed to ground, dog stolen while walking in Shelby County neighborhood

A young boy was pushed onto the ground and his dog was stolen while walking in a Shelby County neighborhood.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 7600 block of Hedgington.
A 12-year-old was walking down the street when an unknown man got out of his car, pushed the boy onto the ground, snatched the leash out of his hand, and stole his white American Bulldog.
SCSO is seeking your help in reuniting a little boy with his dog. Sunday afternoon a male black occupying a dark gray Chrysler sedan exited his vehicle and pushed a 12-year-old boy to the ground and stole his white American Bulldog. This occurred in the 7600 block of Hedgington. pic.twitter.com/pgj0zy6DAn— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 12, 2018
The boy’s father posted about the incident on Facebook. He said the suspect was driving a dark gray PT Cruiser.
The post has been shared more than 3,000 times.
If you have any information regarding the dog snatching, call 901-222-5600 or 901-379-7625.
