0 Boy reunited with dog after it was stolen while walking in Shelby County neighborhood

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - UPDATE (11/13) The boy has just been reunited with his dog two days after it was stolen while they were walking in a Shelby County neighborhood.

Shelby County officials said that the 12-year-old boy was walking the dog 'Diamond' on Sunday when someone assaulted him and took off with the dog.

SCSO would like to THANK all who helped us reunite Diamond with her family! pic.twitter.com/uIK6DDvELG — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 13, 2018

After sharing the story, SCSO announced on Tuesday that a woman dropped off the stolen dog at the Ridgeway precinct.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Shelby County father is angry after someone assaulted his son while walking his dog.

FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre learned from this father that the person who assaulted his son also stole his son’s very rare dog.

John Black said someone assaulted his son Brandon after walking his dog Diamond in the 7000 block of Hedgington In Shelby County.

The 12-year-old told me before he could make it back home a man in a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

"Pushed my son down grabbed the leash took the dog and drove off,” Black said.

Black said he got the expensive rare dog from a Sacramento California breeder in September for his son.



SCSO is seeking your help in reuniting a little boy with his dog. Sunday afternoon a male black occupying a dark gray Chrysler sedan exited his vehicle and pushed a 12-year-old boy to the ground and stole his white American Bulldog. This occurred in the 7600 block of Hedgington. pic.twitter.com/pgj0zy6DAn — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 12, 2018

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating the incident.

SCSO could not release any other information regarding this incident.

"I'm glad Brandon didn't fight back,” Black said.

Black said he’s hopeful his son will get his dog back.

He said the obvious blue patch on the left side of the dog’s face will help people identify the dog.

"I've already had one young lady inbox me and tell me they saw the dog in Millington. So he could be in that area,” Black said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said if you have any information on this case to call the Sheriff’s office.

Black said he is encouraging whoever is in possession of the dog to bring in to the vet.

If you have any information regarding the dog snatching, call 901-222-5600 or 901-379-7625.

