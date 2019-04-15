  • Boy rushed to Le Bonheur after being hit by vehicle in Whitehaven, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Whitehaven.

    According to MPD, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard.

    Police said a male juvenile – who was not identified – was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

    The driver responsible remained at the scene following the crash, police said.

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear at this point. 

