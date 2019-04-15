Boy rushed to Le Bonheur after being hit by vehicle in Whitehaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Whitehaven.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Police said a male juvenile – who was not identified – was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
The driver responsible remained at the scene following the crash, police said.
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear at this point.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Officers are on the scene of a pedestrian crash at Airways and Shelby Drive. A male juvenile was struck and has been xported critical to LeBonheur. The responsible party stayed on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 15, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}