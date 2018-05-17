  • Boy shot in Memphis neighborhood, person detained

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A boy is recovering after being shot Wednesday evening. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, at 6:13 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at 1400 Smythe in the Cherokee Park neighborhood.The juvenile victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition from the scene, but is now listed as non-critical.

    According to MPD, they have one person detained. 

    We are working to learn more info. Check back for updates. 

