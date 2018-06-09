  • Boy struck by car in Frasyer, critically injured

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a car Saturday evening in Frayser. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of St. Elmo. When officers arrived they noticed a boy had been struck. 

    He was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. 

    Sources told FOX13, the boy, 13, was riding his bike when he got struck. 

    The driver stayed on the scene, according to police. 

