0 Boy who disappeared from Olive Branch thought he was saving captors from suicide, father says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Illinois - Investigators told FOX13 two suspects have been arrested in Illinois after a teen went missing in Olive Branch.

Juan E. Andrade, 30, and Jason St Aubin, 29, from Creal Springs, Illinois were arrested on August 7.

Both suspects received a $555,555 bond for the charge of kidnapping and $55,555 for the charge of conspiracy.

Officers said John Aubrey Peal III went missing after he was messaging strangers on a gaming app.

His parents later traveled to Illinois to pick John up after turning himself in to a local fire department.

His father, John Peal II, illustrated his emotions of seeing the suspects mug shots for the first time.

"When I saw their mugshots, I thought I had seen the devil," Peal said.

Peal also told FOX13 he later found out that his son arranged to meet them about a block away from their home. The suspects met with the teen around 3 a.m., then he was lured away.

"The people manipulated my son's mind for months. He thought he was saving them from suicide. He gave them advice on how to not kill themselves. He looked at himself as a hero," Peal said.

The teens father confirmed with FOX13 that he used the gaming app 'Discord' to meet the suspects.

John's father said media coverage forced his captors to let him go.

