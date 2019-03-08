0 Boyfriend and girlfriend shot while sleeping in their Memphis apartment

EAST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An investigation is underway after two people were shot inside their southeast Memphis apartment.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 6800 block of Birch Lake Drive. This location is part of the Waterview Apartment Homes.

CRIME SCENE PHOTOS: Two people shot at East Memphis apartment complex

Police confirmed two people were shot. Family members said both victims are in surgery.

DOUBLE SHOOTING: Two people taken to the hospital after a shooting in East Memphis. Police have been at the Waterview Apartment Homes since 3:50 Friday morning. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/ANMr87UpBJ — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) March 8, 2019

FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo at the scene as investigators piece together what happened. Watch her LIVE reports from the crime scene every 30 minutes on Good Morning Memphis.

Police said a man was shot in the head. He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

A woman was also struck by a bullet. She is in non-critical condition.

That family member also told FOX13 the victims are boyfriend and girlfriend, and they have been dating for a few years.

Police and family said the couple was sleeping on a matress in the living room when shots were fired from outside the home.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

A FOX13 crew was on the scene as the ambulances pulled away early Friday morning.

Shortly after the ambulance left, officers began setting up crime scene tape around one of the apartment buildings and across the parking lot.

The glass door leading into the couple's living room was completely shot out. Police said they found several shell casings on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. Police do not have any suspect informatoin at this time.

FOX13's Alexa Lorenzo at the scene as investigators piece together what happened. Watch her LIVE reports from the crime scene every 30 minutes on Good Morning Memphis.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.