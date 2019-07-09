Boyfriend arrested for shooting ex-girlfriend in Arkansas, officials say

HELENA WEST HELENA, Ark. - Officers have arrested a man after police said he shot his ex-girlfriend in the back.
Police were called to 600 block of Phillips Street in Helena, Arkansas on June 21.
Investigators were told a woman was shot in the back. The woman told police she was arguing with her boyfriend, Demond Vaughn, when he shot her in the upper back.
He confessed to shooting his ex-girlfriend when he was detained.
Vaughn told police he shot at the house because his ex-girlfriend had two men in the house while his daughter was there.
He told police he tried to pick up his daughter from the house, but the two men would not let him.
That's when Vaughn left and got his gun.
When he found out his daughter was no longer inside the house, he shot four to five times at the Arkansas home.
Vaughn was arrested on June 27. He's been charged with Battery in the First Degree and Terroristic Act.
